Burford and Illinois State host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 2-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Darius Burford scored 28 points in Illinois State’s 75-65 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Redbirds have gone 5-1 at home. Illinois State is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 0-5 on the road. Southeast Missouri State gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Illinois State averages 67.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.7 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burford is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Redbirds. Dalton Banks is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Rob Martin is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

