Burford and Illinois State host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 2-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 2-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -14; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Darius Burford scored 28 points in Illinois State’s 75-65 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Redbirds are 5-1 in home games. Illinois State averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Southeast Missouri State allows 73.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Illinois State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Redbirds. Burford is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Rob Martin is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.