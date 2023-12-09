Burden scores 20 to propel Kennesaw State past South Carolina Upstate 84-77

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Terrell Burden’s 20 points helped Kennesaw State defeat South Carolina Upstate 84-77 on Saturday night. Burden…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Terrell Burden’s 20 points helped Kennesaw State defeat South Carolina Upstate 84-77 on Saturday night.

Burden had six assists and five steals for the Owls (7-3). Jamel King scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Demond Robinson shot 6 of 15 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Justin Bailey led the Spartans (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Miguel Ayesa added 15 points for South Carolina Upstate. In addition, Ahmir Langlais finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

