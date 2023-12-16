Burden leads Kennesaw State against Presbyterian after 20-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Terrell Burden scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 84-77 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose are 3-2 on their home court. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Stewart averaging 4.0.

The Owls are 1-3 on the road. Kennesaw State is second in the ASUN with 16.3 assists per game led by Burden averaging 5.9.

Presbyterian scores 79.2 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 77.0 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Owls. Burden is averaging 13.6 points for Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.