Burden and Kennesaw State host Presbyterian

Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Terrell Burden scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 84-77 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose have gone 3-2 at home. Presbyterian is seventh in the Big South in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Jonah Pierce leads the Blue Hose with 5.8 boards.

The Owls have gone 1-3 away from home. Kennesaw State is second in the ASUN scoring 85.5 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Presbyterian scores 79.2 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 77.0 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State scores 16.8 more points per game (85.5) than Presbyterian gives up to opponents (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Blue Hose.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Owls. Burden is averaging 13.6 points for Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

