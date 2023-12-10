Live Radio
Bullock puts up 20, Niagara takes down Div. III-Buffalo State 113-64

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 5:17 PM

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Quandre Bullock’s 20 points helped Niagara defeat Buffalo State 113-64 on Sunday.

Bullock shot 7 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Purple Eagles (2-6). Aime Rutayisire scored 15 points while going 6 of 6 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Ahmad Henderson II was 5 of 7 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Nigel Burch led the way for the Bengals with 20 points and three steals. Matt Parkinson added 12 points for Buffalo State. In addition, Tyseer Rahman had eight points.

Niagara hosts NJIT in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

