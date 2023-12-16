Bullock and Niagara host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (2-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

NJIT Highlanders (2-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -6; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Quandre Bullock scored 20 points in Niagara’s 113-64 victory over the Buffalo State Bengals.

The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on their home court. Niagara averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Highlanders are 1-5 on the road. NJIT ranks sixth in the America East with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kjell de Graaf averaging 2.2.

Niagara’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 65.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 75.1 Niagara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% for Niagara.

Elijah Buchanan is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for NJIT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.