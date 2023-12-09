Buie leads Northwestern against Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the Detroit Mercy Titans after Boo Buie scored 31 points in Northwestern’s 92-88 overtime victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten with 15.4 assists per game led by Buie averaging 4.1.

The Titans are 0-6 on the road. Detroit Mercy is 0-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northwestern averages 73.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 61.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 66.9 Northwestern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is scoring 20.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Northwestern.

Jayden Stone is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

