Buffalo plays Western Kentucky on 3-game home skid

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at Buffalo Bulls (1-8)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -7; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Western Kentucky looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Bulls are 1-3 in home games. Buffalo is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Hilltoppers are 1-1 on the road.

Buffalo is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 6.7 points. Sy Chatman is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.8 points for Buffalo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

