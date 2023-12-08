Buffalo faces Western Kentucky, aims to end 6-game slide

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at Buffalo Bulls (1-8) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at Buffalo Bulls (1-8)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup against Western Kentucky after losing six straight games.

The Bulls are 1-3 in home games. Buffalo has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Hilltoppers are 1-1 on the road. Western Kentucky is the CUSA leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Babacar Faye averaging 6.6.

Buffalo is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky averages 80.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 81.9 Buffalo gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Sy Chatman is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.8 points for Buffalo.

Don McHenry is averaging 13.3 points for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 10.9 points for Western Kentucky.

