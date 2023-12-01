Buffalo faces Saint Bonaventure, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) at Buffalo Bulls (1-6) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) at Buffalo Bulls (1-6)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to end its four-game losing streak when the Bulls play Saint Bonaventure.

The Bulls are 1-2 in home games. Buffalo is ninth in the MAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 5.9.

The Bonnies play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Bonaventure averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Buffalo scores 69.9 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 66.8 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sy Chatman is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Buffalo.

Charles Pride is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 12.7 points for Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

