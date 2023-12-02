Buffalo faces Saint Bonaventure, looks to break 4-game skid

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) at Buffalo Bulls (1-6) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -10;…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) at Buffalo Bulls (1-6)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -10; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo enters the matchup with Saint Bonaventure as losers of four straight games.

The Bulls are 1-2 on their home court. Buffalo allows 83.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

The Bonnies play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Buffalo averages 69.9 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 66.8 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (50.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sy Chatman is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulls. Jonnivius Smith is averaging 10.0 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 59.6% for Buffalo.

Charles Pride is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 12.7 points for Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

