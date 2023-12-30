Bucknell hosts Saint Peter’s after Washington’s 26-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Bucknell Bison (3-9) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Bucknell Bison (3-9)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces the Bucknell Bison after Corey Washington scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 73-70 win against the Kean Cougars.

The Bison are 1-3 on their home court. Bucknell averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Peacocks have gone 3-4 away from home. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 2.4.

Bucknell averages 62.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 64.6 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Bucknell has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Washington is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 11.1 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.