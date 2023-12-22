Bucknell Bison head to the Merrimack Warriors

Bucknell Bison (3-8) at Merrimack Warriors (5-7) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under…

Bucknell Bison (3-8) at Merrimack Warriors (5-7)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Merrimack for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Warriors have gone 3-0 in home games. Merrimack is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 2-5 in road games. Bucknell is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Merrimack is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 63.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.8 Merrimack allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Warriors.

Josh Bascoe is averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.