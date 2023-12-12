Buchanan, Johnson lead George Washington over Bowie State 88-73

Darren Buchanan Jr. and Garrett Johnson scored 13 points apiece and George Washington defeated Bowie State 88-73 on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darren Buchanan Jr. and Garrett Johnson scored 13 points apiece and George Washington defeated Bowie State 88-73 on Tuesday night.

Buchanan also contributed six assists for the Revolutionaries (9-2). Garrett Johnson scored 13 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jacoi Hutchinson had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Kyree Freeman-Davis added 13 points for Bowie State. Mark Bradshaw Jr. also recorded 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.