Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Buchanan, Johnson lead George…

Buchanan, Johnson lead George Washington over Bowie State 88-73

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darren Buchanan Jr. and Garrett Johnson scored 13 points apiece and George Washington defeated Bowie State 88-73 on Tuesday night.

Buchanan also contributed six assists for the Revolutionaries (9-2). Garrett Johnson scored 13 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jacoi Hutchinson had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Kyree Freeman-Davis added 13 points for Bowie State. Mark Bradshaw Jr. also recorded 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up