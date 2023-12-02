Buchanan and NJIT host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-5) at NJIT Highlanders (1-5) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5;…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-5) at NJIT Highlanders (1-5)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Elijah Buchanan scored 28 points in NJIT’s 86-68 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Highlanders are 1-1 in home games. NJIT allows 80.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.3 points per game.

The Knights have gone 1-4 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

NJIT’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 84.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 80.8 NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Tariq Francis is shooting 36.7% and averaging 11.0 points for NJIT.

Ansley Almonor averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Sean Moore is averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson.

