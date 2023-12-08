Bryant visits Stony Brook following Stephenson-Moore’s 23-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 81-63 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Seawolves have gone 3-1 at home. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on the road. Bryant ranks third in the America East shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Stony Brook averages 69.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.5 Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 15 points. Dean Noll is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.6 points for Stony Brook.

Sherif Kenney is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 12.5 points for Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

