Bryant takes on Towson

Towson Tigers (5-5) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (6-6)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers and the Bryant Bulldogs square off at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in non-conference play. Bryant is fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 38.1 rebounds. Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs with 8.5 boards.

The Tigers have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Towson has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Bryant is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 62.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 73.0 Bryant gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Tyler Tejada is averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 11 points for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

