Bryant takes on Drexel after Pinzon’s 28-point game

Drexel Dragons (7-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4; over/under…

Drexel Dragons (7-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-6)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the Drexel Dragons after Rafael Pinzon scored 28 points in Bryant’s 101-93 overtime win against the Towson Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Bryant is fourth in the America East in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs with 8.5 boards.

The Dragons are 2-4 in road games. Drexel is the CAA leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamar Oden Jr. averaging 5.0.

Bryant makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Drexel has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Luke House averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.