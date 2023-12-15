Bryant Bulldogs take on the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers (5-5) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) Elmont, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs square…

Towson Tigers (5-5) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (6-6)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs square off against the Towson Tigers at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in non-conference play. Bryant is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 5-5 in non-conference play. Towson leads the CAA with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 3.2.

Bryant is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Towson allows to opponents. Towson has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Tyler Tejada is averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 11.0 points for Towson.

