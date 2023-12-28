Bruns leads South Dakota against North Dakota State after 26-point outing

South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at North Dakota State Bison (7-6) Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at North Dakota State Bison (7-6)

Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the North Dakota State Bison after Paul Bruns scored 26 points in South Dakota’s 69-66 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Bison have gone 5-0 in home games. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 1.9.

The Coyotes are 1-4 on the road. South Dakota scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

North Dakota State averages 76.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 75.5 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Dakota State gives up.

The Bison and Coyotes face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajavis Miller is averaging 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bison. Lance Waddles is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 13.1 points. Bruns is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

