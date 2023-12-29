Bruner scores 25 to lead Denver over Omaha 95-80

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 25 points in Denver’s 95-80 win against Omaha on Friday night. Bruner added…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 25 points in Denver’s 95-80 win against Omaha on Friday night.

Bruner added eight assists for the Pioneers (9-5). Touko Tainamo added 20 points while going 8 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 12 rebounds. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah had 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (6-8) with 32 points and four steals. Marquel Sutton added 19 points and nine rebounds for Omaha. In addition, Nick Davis had nine points and three blocks.

