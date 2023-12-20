Bruner and Tainamo combine for 43 points as Denver takes down Northern New Mexico 90-57

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 22 points, Touko Tainamo scored 21 and Denver beat Northern New Mexico 90-57 on…

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 22 points, Touko Tainamo scored 21 and Denver beat Northern New Mexico 90-57 on Wednesday night.

Bruner shot 8 of 15 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Pioneers (8-5). Tainamo shot 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Tyson Garff was 4-of-7 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles were led by Nigel Quaynor, who recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds. Emmanuel Taban and Leo Gerardo added eight points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

