Brown's 29 lead Kansas…

Brown’s 29 lead Kansas City past Tabor 80-57

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 10:57 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 29 points and seven rebounds helped Kanas City defeat Tabor 80-57 on Tuesday night.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds for the Kangaroos (5-6). Melvyn Ebonkoli shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Thatcher McClure finished with 18 points for the Bluejays. Kenyon Holcombe added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Tabor. In addition, Jack Voth had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

