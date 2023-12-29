Brown’s 22 points lead UMKC over Oral Roberts 77-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 22 points in UMKC’s 77-60 win against Oral Roberts in a Summit…

Listen now to WTOP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 22 points in UMKC’s 77-60 win against Oral Roberts in a Summit League opener on Friday night.

Brown had 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos (6-8). Melvyn Ebonkoli scored 11 points and Cameron Faas finished with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (5-7) were led in scoring by Issac McBride, who finished with 21 points. Kareem Thompson added 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.