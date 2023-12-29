NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brown's 22 points lead…

Brown’s 22 points lead UMKC over Oral Roberts 77-60

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 22 points in UMKC’s 77-60 win against Oral Roberts in a Summit League opener on Friday night.

Brown had 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos (6-8). Melvyn Ebonkoli scored 11 points and Cameron Faas finished with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (5-7) were led in scoring by Issac McBride, who finished with 21 points. Kareem Thompson added 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up