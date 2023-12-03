Brown visits Tynes and Maine

Brown Bears (2-7) at Maine Black Bears (5-4) Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -2;…

Brown Bears (2-7) at Maine Black Bears (5-4)

Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -2; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the Brown Bears after Kellen Tynes scored 26 points in Maine’s 72-57 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Black Bears are 1-1 on their home court. Maine is ninth in the America East in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Peter Filipovity paces the Black Bears with 6.3 boards.

The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Maine scores 71.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 73.8 Brown allows. Brown averages 8.7 more points per game (74.0) than Maine gives up to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tynes is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Black Bears. Filipovity is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 56.6% for Maine.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 41.5% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 16.1 points for Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.