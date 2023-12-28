Brown, UMKC Kangaroos to host McBride and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-8) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-8)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on UMKC in Summit League action Friday.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-0 at home. UMKC is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Oral Roberts scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

UMKC scores 71.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.4 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UMKC gives up.

The Kangaroos and Golden Eagles face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMKC.

Issac McBride is averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

