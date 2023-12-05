Brown takes on Rhode Island on 3-game losing streak

Brown Bears (2-8) at Rhode Island Rams (5-3) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown enters the…

Brown Bears (2-8) at Rhode Island Rams (5-3)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown enters the matchup with Rhode Island after losing three straight games.

The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Rhode Island leads the A-10 with 42.5 points in the paint led by Jaden House averaging 7.8.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Brown averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.8 points. Zek Montgomery is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.9 points for Rhode Island.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.1 points. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 16 points and 8.3 rebounds for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

