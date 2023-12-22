Brown takes down Siena 71-67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 26 points as Brown beat Siena 71-67 on Friday. Lilly also contributed…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 26 points as Brown beat Siena 71-67 on Friday.

Lilly also contributed five assists for the Bears (4-9). Kalu Anya scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Aaron Cooley had 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Sean Durugordon led the way for the Saints (2-10) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Michael Eley added 22 points and six assists for Siena. In addition, Zek Tekin finished with seven points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

