Brown scores 16, rallies Columbia to 87-83 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Avery Brown scored the final four points of the game and finished with 16 to rally Columbia to an 87-83 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday night.

Brown was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Lions (8-3). Noah Robledo scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Ansley Almonor led the Knights (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and two blocks. Sean Moore added 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Joe Munden Jr. finished with 15 points.

