Brown scores 16, rallies Columbia to 87-83 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press

December 11, 2023, 9:27 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Avery Brown scored the final four points of the game and finished with 16 to rally Columbia to an 87-83 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday night.

Brown was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Lions (8-3). Noah Robledo scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Ansley Almonor led the Knights (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and two blocks. Sean Moore added 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Joe Munden Jr. finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

