Brown plays Rhode Island on 6-game road slide

Brown Bears (2-8) at Rhode Island Rams (5-3) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5;…

Brown Bears (2-8) at Rhode Island Rams (5-3)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to end its six-game road skid when the Bears take on Rhode Island.

The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Rhode Island is third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. David Fuchs paces the Rams with 6.8 boards.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Brown averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Rhode Island scores 75.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.4 Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Montgomery is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8% for Rhode Island.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.1 points. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 16 points and 8.3 rebounds for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.