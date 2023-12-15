Brown leads UMKC against Bowling Green after 29-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the…

UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Jamar Brown scored 29 points in UMKC’s 80-57 win against the Tabor Bluejays.

The Falcons have gone 3-1 at home. Bowling Green averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-3 away from home. UMKC is seventh in the Summit League scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Bowling Green averages 72.8 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 69.2 UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Jason Spurgin is averaging 10.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.3% for Bowling Green.

Cameron Faas is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 11.5 points. Brown is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

