Brown leads UMBC against American after 23-point game

American Eagles (5-7) at UMBC Retrievers (5-9)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the American Eagles after Dion Brown scored 23 points in UMBC’s 103-81 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Retrievers have gone 4-2 in home games. UMBC is sixth in the America East with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 3.4.

The Eagles are 1-6 on the road. American is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jermaine Ballisager Webb averaging 8.0.

UMBC is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.5% American allows to opponents. American averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UMBC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Matt Rogers is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

