Brown-Jones scores 27 in UNC Greensboro’s 82-73 victory against Elon

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones had 27 points in UNC Greensboro’s 82-73 win against Elon on Sunday night.

Brown-Jones also contributed 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Spartans (8-1). Donovan Atwell added 16 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Joryam Saizonou had 12 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range). The Spartans picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Phoenix (5-5) were led by Rob Higgins, who posted 20 points. Sam Sherry added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Elon. In addition, Zac Ervin had nine points and two steals.

UNC Greensboro’s next game is Saturday against Marshall on the road, and Elon hosts Bridgewater (VA) on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

