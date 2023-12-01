Brown-Jones scores 22, UNC Greensboro defeats D-III William Peace 88-56

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones had 22 points in UNC Greensboro’s 88-56 win over Division III-member William Peace on…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones had 22 points in UNC Greensboro’s 88-56 win over Division III-member William Peace on Friday night.

Brown-Jones added seven rebounds for the Spartans (6-1). Tim Ceaser scored eight points, shooting 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Akrum Ahemed went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Tim Pettiford led the Pacers in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. William Peace also got six points from Connor Ballou. Beau Bryant also had five points.

UNC Greensboro hosts Eastern Kentucky in its next matchup on Thursday.

