Brown hosts Siena following Durugordon’s 23-point performance

Siena Saints (2-9, 1-1 MAAC) at Brown Bears (3-9) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Siena Saints (2-9, 1-1 MAAC) at Brown Bears (3-9)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -12.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Brown Bears after Sean Durugordon scored 23 points in Siena’s 95-74 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears have gone 1-2 at home. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Kalu Anya averaging 7.0.

The Saints have gone 0-4 away from home. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Durugordon averaging 8.0.

Brown averages 69.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Siena allows. Siena averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.8 points.

Zek Tekin is averaging 10.7 points for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.