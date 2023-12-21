Brown hosts Durugordon and Siena

Siena Saints (2-9, 1-1 MAAC) at Brown Bears (3-9) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits…

Siena Saints (2-9, 1-1 MAAC) at Brown Bears (3-9)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Brown Bears after Sean Durugordon scored 23 points in Siena’s 95-74 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears have gone 1-2 at home. Brown has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Saints have gone 0-4 away from home. Siena is fourth in the MAAC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 6.6.

Brown is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds for the Saints. Zek Tekin is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

