Brown and UMBC host American

American Eagles (5-7) at UMBC Retrievers (5-9)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the American Eagles after Dion Brown scored 23 points in UMBC’s 103-81 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Retrievers are 4-2 in home games. UMBC is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-6 on the road. American ranks sixth in the Patriot League scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jermaine Ballisager Webb averaging 8.0.

UMBC averages 78.6 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 74.4 American allows. American has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 46.0% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging 4.9 points for the Retrievers. Brown is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Matt Rogers is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

