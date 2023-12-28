Brown and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-3) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA)…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Cameron Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 89-82 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks are 6-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Greyhounds are 1-6 on the road. Loyola (MD) ranks third in the Patriot League shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 76.3 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 72.9 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Deon Perry is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. D’Angelo Stines is shooting 35.2% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.