Brown and Mississippi Valley State host North Texas

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at North Texas Mean Green (4-2)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the North Texas Mean Green after Rayquan Brown scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 68-65 overtime loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Mean Green are 3-0 in home games. North Texas scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 away from home. Mississippi Valley State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Texas is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for North Texas.

Brown is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.4 points for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

