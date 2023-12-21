Brooks, Wood help Washington hold off Eastern Washington 73-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. had 20 points, Moses Wood scored 17 and Washington rallied late in a 73-66…

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. had 20 points, Moses Wood scored 17 and Washington rallied late in a 73-66 victory over Eastern Washington on Thursday night.

Brooks made 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws for the Huskies (8-3), who have won four in a row. Wood sank 5 of 6 shots with three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws, adding six rebounds. Reserve Koren Johnson pitched in with 11 points and three steals.

Dane Erikstrup came off the bench to score 12 points to lead the Eagles (4-7) to a 40-39 lead at halftime. Erikstrup was 2 for 3 from 3-point range while the rest of the Eagles made 1 of 8. Brooks had 11 points at the break for the Huskies.

Brooks’ three-point play gave Washington a 59-53 lead with 8:30 left to play. LeJuan Watts answered with a layup, Erikstrup followed with a 3-pointer and Ellis Magnuson and Ethan Price had baskets to cap a 9-0 run as the Eagles went in front 62-59 with 4:50 remaining. Washington hit 3 of 4 foul shots to tie the game and Wood sank a 3-pointer to put the Huskies in front for good.

Erikstrup finished with 17 points to lead Eastern Washington, which saw a three-game win streak end. Price and Casey Jones scored 12 and 10, respectively. Watts, a freshman, pitched in with nine points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

The Huskies beat the Eagles for a 13th straight time and lead the all-time series 17-1.

Washington hits the road to open Pac-12 Conference play against Colorado on Dec. 29. Eastern Washington returns home to host Portland State on Dec. 28 in a Big Sky Conference opener.

