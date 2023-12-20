Brooks and Washington host Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at Washington Huskies (7-3) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Eastern Washington…

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at Washington Huskies (7-3)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington’s 100-99 overtime victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Huskies have gone 5-1 at home. Washington ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Franck Kepnang averaging 2.1.

The Eagles have gone 2-6 away from home. Eastern Washington has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington averages 84.0 points, 9.5 more per game than the 74.5 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 75.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.3 Washington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 10.6 points for Washington.

Cedric Coward is averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jake Kyman is averaging 11.3 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

