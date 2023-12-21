Brooks and Washington host Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at Washington Huskies (7-3) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is…

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at Washington Huskies (7-3)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Eastern Washington Eagles after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington’s 100-99 overtime victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Huskies are 5-1 in home games. Washington is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Franck Kepnang averaging 2.1.

The Eagles are 2-6 on the road. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Washington’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 20.1 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% for Washington.

Jake Kyman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Cedric Coward is averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

