Brewster scores 17 as Boston University knocks off Merrimack 74-63

BOSTON (AP) — Miles Brewster scored 17 points as Boston University beat Merrimack 74-63 on Saturday.

Brewster was 6 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 7 from the line for the Terriers (5-8). Otto Landrum scored 10 points while going 3 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Nic Nobili shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Devon Savage led the Warriors (6-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Merrimack also got 12 points from Jordan Derkack. Bryan Etumnu also had 11 points.

