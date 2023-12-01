Brea leads Dayton against Grambling after 22-point outing

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (5-2) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Grambling Tigers…

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (5-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Grambling Tigers after Koby Brea scored 22 points in Dayton’s 65-63 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Flyers are 2-0 on their home court. Dayton has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers have gone 0-3 away from home. Grambling averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Dayton’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Flyers. Brea is averaging 11.9 points for Dayton.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11.0 points for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

