Brakefield leads Ole Miss against Memphis after 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (5-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays the Memphis Tigers after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 72-52 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Rebels have gone 5-0 in home games. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC with 15.7 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 3.8.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. Memphis is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

Ole Miss scores 72.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 72.0 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 14.5 more points per game (79.0) than Ole Miss gives up to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Flanigan is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Ole Miss.

David Jones is averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 11.5 points for Memphis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

