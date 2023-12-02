Brakefield leads Ole Miss against Memphis after 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (5-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under…

Memphis Tigers (5-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Memphis Tigers after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 72-52 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Rebels are 5-0 on their home court. Ole Miss is third in the SEC in team defense, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. Memphis is sixth in the AAC scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Ole Miss averages 72.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 72.0 Memphis gives up. Memphis has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.7% and averaging 19.3 points for Ole Miss.

David Jones is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 11.5 points for Memphis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

