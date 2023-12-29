NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Brady’s 17 help IUPUI beat Detroit Mercy 67-55

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 2:22 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vincent Brady II scored 17 points as IUPUI beat Detroit Mercy 67-55 on Friday.

Brady added six rebounds for the Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League). DJ Jackson scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Bryce Monroe had 13 points and was 5 of 12 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Ryan Hurst led the Titans (0-14, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Detroit Mercy also got 13 points from Marcus Tankersley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

