Bradley visits Freeman and Akron

Bradley Braves (6-2, 0-2 MVC) at Akron Zips (4-3)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Bradley Braves after Enrique Freeman scored 22 points in Akron’s 72-70 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Zips are 2-0 on their home court. Akron is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 1-1 on the road. Bradley has a 1-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Akron makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Bradley has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Freeman is shooting 55.4% and averaging 17.3 points for Akron.

Malevy Leons is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Braves. Connor Hickman is averaging 13.5 points for Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

