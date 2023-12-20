Bradley takes on SIU-Edwardsville, looks to stop 5-game skid

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at Bradley Braves (6-5, 0-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley aims to…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at Bradley Braves (6-5, 0-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley aims to end its five-game skid when the Braves play SIU-Edwardsville.

The Braves have gone 3-2 in home games. Bradley is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 0-5 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville is sixth in the OVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shamar Wright averaging 1.9.

Bradley’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 72.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 71.1 Bradley gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals for the Braves. Christian Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Wright is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.